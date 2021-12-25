ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Meeman-Shelby Forest offering free New Year's Day hikes

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 3 days ago

Meeman-Shelby Forest Park in Millington is one of the Tennessee state parks are offering free, guided hikes on New Year’s Day.

Tennessee State Parks’ First Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. (Courtesy tennesseeparks.com)

Free hikes will be available across the state on Jan. 1, including West Tennessee parks such as Big Hill Pond State Park, Chickasaw State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, Pinson Mounds and Reelfoot Landing State Park.  The hike at Meeman-Shelby Forest Park will begin at 10 a.m. at Shelter 2 at 736 Piersol Road in Millington and end around noon. Coffee and cocoa will be provided.

The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. Parks officials say the free hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states.

More information can be found at the Tennessee State Parks' website .

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community.

