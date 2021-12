LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital. Two women were killed and one man was injured in the first shooting in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway, Chief Paul Pazen said. Then, another man was killed in a shooting a few miles away near 12th Avenue and Williams Street.

