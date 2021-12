With an 11-race card highlighted by six graded stakes, including three Grade I events, Santa Anita’s traditional Winter/Spring Meet opening day this Sunday, Dec. 26, will offer players a treasure trove of betting opportunities including the popular 20 cent Single Ticket Rainbow Pick Six Jackpot. Santa Anita’s comprehensive betting menu will include a special Opening Day Mid-Pick 4, a 50 cent bet offered on races 5, 6, 7 & 8, as well as a wide variety of other wagers, including a North American-low takeout of 15.43 percent on all $2 Win, Place and Show wagers.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO