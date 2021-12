CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas is coming up around the corner and with it comes a lot of families and individuals that need a little help with a nice meal to eat. That’s where organizations such as Student Santas comes in to help out. They receive letters from families from across the area in hopes someone will help them out with toys and a hot meal.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO