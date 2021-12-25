Panthers reportedly 'standing pat' with HC Matt Rhule for 2022

For many of you not-so-merry Carolina Panthers fans, seeing head coach Matt Rhule back on the sidelines in 2022 probably wasn’t on your wishlists. Well, like another pair of socks, you might just be getting it anyway.

According to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Panthers “will be standing pat this offseason” with Rhule. Given Jones’ rock-solid past as the team beat writer for The Charlotte Observer, this report is likely as credible as they come.

Rhule, who is now three weeks away from wrapping up his second year with the organization, has led the Panthers to a 10-20 overall record over this attempted rebuild. Carolina, at 5-9 here in 2021, is currently on a four-game losing streak with two meetings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a trip to New Orleans on the horizon.

Jones also notes that the man who Rhule dismissed not too long ago, Joe Brady, “has gotten calls” and could find himself back as an NFL offensive coordinator in “a few weeks.” The 32-year-old play-caller, despite the lack of success in Charlotte, remains a hot name in both the professional and collegiate ranks.

So, you might want to put a little something in that egg nog to get you through the next 24 or so hours, Panthers fans. Merry Christmas!