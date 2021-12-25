ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton, MO

Boil water advisory issued for Everton

By Mike Landis
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41stey_0dVyHHV500

EVERTON, Mo. – For the time being, residents of this Dade county community are being asked to boil their water before use as a precautionary measure.

The City of Everton tells OzarksFirst the city water system was out of order for several hours following a malfunction.

Service has been restored. However, as with any water outage, there exists a slight potential for contamination.

The city confirms there is no reason at this time to believe contaminants entered the supply. A standard test has been conducted on the water, and it will be sent to a lab on Monday.

Results are expected back on Tuesday. Until that time, to be on the safe side, water customers are asked to boil their water before using it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches new COVID-19 guidance tool

 SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the recent changes to the guidance for those who have been infected or exposed to COVID-19, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a new online tool to help determine what isolation and quarantine guidance an individual should follow.   The questionnaire is based on guidance from the CDC. The new CDC guidance has shortened the time of isolation […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield residents share opinions on the city’s flag design

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -Various Springfield residents have begun speaking out about a proposed plan to change the city’s flag.   Those ‘for’ and ‘against’ the new design have until the City Council is expected to vote on January 10th to submit their opinions.  The City of Springfield has been pushing residents to submit a public opinion on the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Dade County, MO
City
Everton, MO
KOLR10 News

Christmas fire leaves West Plains Walmart closed

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (ORN)– The West Plains Walmart posted to its social media account that the store will remain closed until further notice, and that employees should report to work as scheduled.  Shortly before 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 25th, a Fire was reported at the West Plains Walmart Supercenter. Upon arrival, units from The […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Water Supply#Weather#Ozarksfirst#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

President Biden declares major disaster in Arkansas due to the tornadoes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Arkansas, allowing residents in five northeastern counties to apply for FEMA.   The declaration opens grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and other assistance to people affected by the tornadoes and severe storms that left dozens dead across multiple states on Dec. 10 and 11.  […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Carthage slips past Lebanon into Pink semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s also day two of the girls Pink & White Lady Classic. They’ve been playing this tournament on the Drury campus since 1973. The Lady Classic part was added a decade ago. In one Pink division quarterfinal today, Carthage faced Lebanon. And the Lady Tigers drive then pitch out to Landry Cochran for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ask the Dietitian: Holiday Appetizers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Do you need ideas for what to bring to the holiday party? As you prepare for New Year’s, registered dietitian Amanda Allen has some ideas for quick, nutritious and delicious holiday apps you can wow everyone with. Roasted grapes crustini Add some honey, thyme and olive oil to some grapesRoast grapes in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy