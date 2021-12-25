ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: How to watch, three things to know, lineups, live updates

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xcKa_0dVyHBCj00

How to watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5)

Stream: DirecTV Stream

Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

'Almost like we became brothers':How Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Lu Dort grew closer as roommates

Three things to know about Thunder vs. Pelicans

• New Orleans is riding a four-game winning streak, which started 10 days ago with a win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The Pelicans have beaten the Bucks, Trail Blazers and Magic since then.

• In that Pelicans win at Paycom Center, guard Devonte’ Graham drilled a 61-foot game winner at the buzzer. It was the longest game winner in the last 25 years.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs 16 points to pass James Harden on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list. Gilgeous-Alexander (2,779 points) is currently eighth on OKC’s all-time list.

Thunder vs. Suns:Five takeaways from OKC's loss at Phoenix

'Just comes naturally':Tre Mann's stepback has become a weapon for the Thunder rookie

Projected starters for Thunder vs. Pelicans

Pelicans (12-21)

Player — Ht. — Pts. — Reb. — Ast.

G — Devonte’ Graham — 6-1 — 13.8 — 2.6 — 4.5

G — Josh Hart — 6-5 — 12.0 — 7.0 — 4.3

F — Brandon Ingram — 6-8 — 23.8 — 6.3 — 5.0

F — Herb Jones — 6-7 — 7.2 — 3.5 — 1.8

C — Willy Hernangomez — 6-11 — 7.9 — 7.1 — 1.3

Thunder (11-20)

Player — Ht. — Pts. — Reb. — Ast.

G — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 6-6 — 22.1 — 4.8 — 5.2

G — Josh Giddey — 6-8 — 11.2 — 7.0 — 6.0

G — Luguentz Dort — 6-3 — 16.9 — 4.0 — 1.7

F — Aaron Wiggins — 6-6 — 3.1 — 1.8 — 1.1

C — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — 6-9 — 7.2 — 5.7 — 0.8

Joe Mussatto, Staff writer

'He’s rolling with the punches':Darius Bazley shines in relief role as Thunder tops Nuggets for third-straight win

Thunder vs. Pelicans live updates

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Thunder vs. Pelicans Recap

The Thunder have won four of their last five games (including a three-game win streak). The Thunder had an all-around good team effort that resulted in yet another gritty and tough-fought win. This article will go over several players that made an impact in this game. Here is a Thunder vs. Pelicans Recap.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Luguentz Dort
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Nuggets#Bally Sports Oklahoma#Directv Stream Radio#Wwls 98 1 Fm#Trail Blazers#Guard Devonte Graham#Suns#Pelicans Pelicans
AllLakers

Lakers: JR Smith Would Like One of Those 10-Day Contracts

With over 100 players entering health and safety protocols, every NBA team has had to sign plenty of players for 10-day contracts. The NBA and NBPA recently agreed to allow teams to sign a replacement player for every positive COVID case that comes up on the teams’ roster. Moreover, teams must sign at least one replacement player for two positive cases, two players for three cases, etc.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
NBA
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

704
Followers
889
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy