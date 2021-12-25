OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: How to watch, three things to know, lineups, live updates

How to watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5)

Stream: DirecTV Stream

Radio: WWLS 98.1 FM

Three things to know about Thunder vs. Pelicans

• New Orleans is riding a four-game winning streak, which started 10 days ago with a win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The Pelicans have beaten the Bucks, Trail Blazers and Magic since then.

• In that Pelicans win at Paycom Center, guard Devonte’ Graham drilled a 61-foot game winner at the buzzer. It was the longest game winner in the last 25 years.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs 16 points to pass James Harden on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list. Gilgeous-Alexander (2,779 points) is currently eighth on OKC’s all-time list.

Projected starters for Thunder vs. Pelicans

Pelicans (12-21)

Player — Ht. — Pts. — Reb. — Ast.

G — Devonte’ Graham — 6-1 — 13.8 — 2.6 — 4.5

G — Josh Hart — 6-5 — 12.0 — 7.0 — 4.3

F — Brandon Ingram — 6-8 — 23.8 — 6.3 — 5.0

F — Herb Jones — 6-7 — 7.2 — 3.5 — 1.8

C — Willy Hernangomez — 6-11 — 7.9 — 7.1 — 1.3

Thunder (11-20)

Player — Ht. — Pts. — Reb. — Ast.

G — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 6-6 — 22.1 — 4.8 — 5.2

G — Josh Giddey — 6-8 — 11.2 — 7.0 — 6.0

G — Luguentz Dort — 6-3 — 16.9 — 4.0 — 1.7

F — Aaron Wiggins — 6-6 — 3.1 — 1.8 — 1.1

C — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl — 6-9 — 7.2 — 5.7 — 0.8

Joe Mussatto, Staff writer

Thunder vs. Pelicans live updates