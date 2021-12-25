Texans make 18 roster moves ahead of Week 16 against the Chargers

The Houston Texans are going to play the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Albeit the Texans will be without a swath of players, they are getting some back from injured reserve and will also get some players off the practice squad.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith is confident in the Texans and the coaching staff to be able to get players ready to go against the Chargers.

“As far as football, being able to go and this is why we teach the offense as opposed to coming in and being able to memorize plays,” Smith told reporters on Dec. 22. “In a situation like this where Sunday we may be down a few people, I’m not quite sure yet. Guys are able to step in and able to go and function at a high level. Our guys and our coaching staff have done a great job preparing everyone on the roster for whatever their role may be and right now we are trying to figure out who we are going to have available and what spots we are going to be able to put them in to put us in the best spot to win a football game.”

Here are the 18 roster moves the Texans made.

Activations — COVID-19 and injured reserves

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans activated WR Danny Amendola, safety Terrence Brooks, linebacker Christian Kirksey, defensive end Jacob Martin, center-guard Justin McCray, cornerback Terrance Brooks, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Practice squad elevations

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans elevated kicker Dominik Eberle, receiver Jalen Camp, defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp, defensive back T.J. Green, defensive lineman Demone Harris, fullback Paul Quessenberry, running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, linebacker Connor Strachan, and linebacker Josh Watson from the practice squad to the active roster.