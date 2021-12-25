ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

James Webb Telescope Begins Its Journey

By Posted by Keith Cowing
SpaceRef
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArianespace's Ariane 5 rocket launches with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, from the ELA-3...

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is about to transform into its final form

NASA’s incredibly powerful James Webb Space Telescope has been in space for three days now, but perhaps the riskiest part of its journey to deep space is just getting underway. Soon, the telescope will initiate an intricately choreographed mechanical dance as it slowly contorts its shape and unfurls, in order to reach its final form for observing the distant cosmos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDVM 25

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) — Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Observatory#Webb Telescope#Infrared Telescope#Arianespace#French#Twitter
CBS News

James Webb Space Telescope sunshade deployment begins in critical milestone for $10 billion mission

Now well beyond the moon, the James Webb Space Telescope has begun a nail-biting series of steps to safely unfurl the observatory's fragile sunshield. The five-layer sunshade, the size of a tennis court, is required to block out the sun and cool Webb's optics and instruments to within 50 degrees of absolute zero, or minus-370 Fahrenheit. Only then will the telescope be able to register the faint infrared light from the first generation of stars and galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA January Launch Studying Sources of Space X-rays

X-rays from space bombard Earth on a daily basis. The sources and characteristics of these X-rays are not clearly understood. A January 2022 NASA sounding rocket mission called the Diffuse X-rays from the Local galaxy, or DXL, hopes to shed light on the sources of soft X-rays that hurtle towards Earth from elsewhere in our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceRef

Astrobotic’s Hazard Detection System to Take Flight

Astrobotic announced today it was selected to receive funding for its LiDAR-based Hazard Detection sensor (LHD) as part of the NASA Flight Opportunities TechFlights solicitation. This LHD sensor will assist in the safe landing of Astrobotic’s Griffin lander, the largest lunar lander since Apollo’s Lunar Module. Griffin will be carrying NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, to the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Using James Webb Space Telescope For Solar System Research

In one of the most exciting developments in astronomy in the 21st century, NASA is launching the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) today--and Northern Arizona University astronomers, planetary astronomers and their students will be using the massive observatory to expand their research and advance our understanding of the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
Neowin

TWIRL 45: James Webb Space Telescope takes flight and Russia to test its Angara A5

NASA has successfully launched its next-generation space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope. The launch took place on Christmas day after 25 years of construction and many delays. Thankfully, the launch went off without a hitch and now the JWST is on its month-long journey to Lagrange point 2 orbit to perform its observations. If you’re interested in tracking the progress of the JWST over the coming days, check out NASA’s Where is Webb? which shows you a timeline of the mission and other pieces of data.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Teledyne Imaging’s Infrared Sensors Launched Aboard the James Webb Space Telescope

Teledyne is proud to provide most of the detectors for NASA’s flagship astronomy missions. JWST’s predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, uses Teledyne detectors for imaging in ultraviolet, visible, and infrared light. JWST, however, will concentrate solely on infrared imaging and spectroscopy. This is because JWST will explore the very distant universe, for which ultraviolet and visible emissions have been stretched by the expansion of the universe into infrared wavelengths, a process known as redshift. Teledyne’s infrared detectors enable JWST to observe the first stars and galaxies, allowing scientists to understand the early evolution of the universe. In 2027, NASA will launch its next flagship astrophysics mission, the Roman Space Telescope, for which Teledyne recently delivered the infrared detectors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

RUAG Space Technology Helped Successfully Launch Webb into Space

Technology from RUAG Space protected the James Webb Space Telescope during launch and flight into space. A payload adapter placed the observatory into orbit. The launch happened on December 25. The James Webb Space Telescope – or short “Webb” – is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Successful launch of the most complex and powerful space telescope

Today, the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) was successfully launched at 7:20 a.m. ET from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The telescope, which promises to change our understanding of the universe, is an international collaboration between the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA, and the European Space Agency. Through strategic investments in space research and development and our world-class expertise in astronomy, science and engineering, Canada's contribution opens tremendous science opportunities for Canadian astronomers, who will be among the first to have access to the data collected by Webb, and to study it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Smd Agenda/Logistics for Astrophysics Science Smallsat Studies (AS^3) reports AAS special session

SESSION TIME: 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM (Mountain time!) EST is 2:30PM-6:00PM. With the announcement that the AAS is canceling the January 2022 Salt Lake City (SLC) meeting, we are switching attendance for our special session to 100% virtual. All are invited to attend, please feel free to forward this invite to anyone you think may be interested. Attendance is via the WebEx link below. Talks will be 20 minutes with 5 minutes Q/A. Please feel free to put questions in the chat and we will attempt to read them in the order they appear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy