Steelers Re-Sign former Punter Corliss Waitman, Expected to Play vs. Chiefs

By Alan Saunders
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have signed punter Corliss Waitman to their 53-man roster, the team announced on Saturday. Waitman was with the Steelers through training camp and spent most...

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce live-tweeting Week 16 game, hyping up his teammates

The Kansas City Chiefs are without star TE Travis Kelce this week as he remains in the league’s COVID protocols following a positive test on Monday. This is the first game that Kelce has outright missed since his rookie season, during which he dealt with a knee injury. He’s missed a few Week 17 games during his career where the starters sat, like during Patrick Mahomes’ first start in 2017, but those have been his lone absences.
Report: Titans DL Jeffery Simmons Fined for Hit on Ben Roethlisberger

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been fined for his low hit on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last week, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Simmons dove at Roethlisberger’s legs in the fourth quarter of the game. Simmons was penalized for roughing the passer on...
The 3 Best Chiefs vs. Steelers Player Props

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the red hot Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), winners of seven straight, on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs’ extra rest from a Thursday Night Football game in Week 15 could be nullified by COVID-19 cases that have infiltrated Kansas City’s team this week, potentially opening the door for a Pittsburgh upset.
Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
Report: Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Not Expected to Return This Season

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is not expected to return this season, even if the team makes the playoffs, according to a report on Sunday by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Tuitt suffered a knee injury while rehabbing during training camp. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has remained...
