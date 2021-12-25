ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Weather conditions, COVID-19 infections cause mass flight cancellations

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 1,000 flights have been cancelled nationwide...

www.cbsnews.com

wrtv.com

Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to COVID-19

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — United Airlines and Delta Air Lines announced Thursday that they are forced to cancel Christmas Eve flights. In a statement, United blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages due to COVID-19. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NebraskaTV

Hastings COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled due to windy conditions

HASTINGS, Neb. — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hastings has been cancelled due to weather on Wednesday. The South Heartland District Health Department said they're rescheduling the clinic for Thursday, December 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be at the same location, west end of the...
HASTINGS, NE
CBS News

Omicron surge causes holiday travel chaos

Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights were canceled in the U.S. after airlines reported staffing shortages due to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Some states are also seeing a shortage in health care workers. Nancy Chen reports.
TRAVEL
WRAL

Omicron blamed for mass flight cancellations, delays

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Travelers have dealt with headaches at airports across the country in the days after Christmas with lots of delays and cancellations. Reporter: Kasey Cunningham. Photographer:...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

3,000 flights cancelled worldwide due to COVID-19 staffing issues: Reports

Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): Nearly 3,000 flights have been cancelled worldwide as airlines cite COVID-19 staffing issues, according to reports. United Airlines confirmed that more than 100 flights that were scheduled for Christmas Eve have been canceled by the company as it grapples with the spread of the omicron variant, according to the Hill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines cancels holiday flights due to staffing challenges caused by COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Joining several other airlines across the country faced with difficulties brought on by the omicron variant, Alaska Airlines has canceled several flights as the holiday weekend draws near. The airline said in a statement Friday that it had actually increased its number of employees for reserve...
arcamax.com

Flight cancellations at O'Hare continue as COVID-19 causes staffing shortages for some airlines

Holiday weekend flight cancellations continued into Monday at Chicago’s airports, as weather and COVID-19 staffing shortages combined to cancel dozens of flights. Ninety-seven flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport by about 6 p.m. Monday, with another 42 scrubbed for Tuesday, and the numbers were rising, according to the website FlightAware.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 & Winter Weather Cited As BWI Sees Some Delays & Cancellations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mass flight delays and cancellations continued nationwide on Monday during what’s widely known as the busiest time of year for air travel. More than 4,400 delays were reported for flights into, out of or within the U.S., according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware, which also reported over 1,100 cancellations for similar flights. The delays and canceled flights were attributed in some cases to disruptions resulting from winter weather and COVID-19. Twelve cancellations and 129 delays were reported among flights in and out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday, according to Flight Aware. In statements to WJZ, Alaska Airlines, Southwest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Airline, cruise stocks sink as COVID spike causes more flight cancelations

Airline stocks are indicated lower following the cancellation of thousands of flights during the Christmas weekend due to COVID-related issues including a staffing shortage. U.S. flight cancellations topped 2,800 over the weekend, with Delta and United pulling back at least 12% of their respective schedules. According to CNBC, airlines have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Widespread flight cancellations continued for a 5th consecutive day amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, bringing the total to around 13,000 since Friday

Airlines are continuing to slash flights as rising numbers of staff are infected by the Omicron coronavirus variant and bad winter weather disrupts parts of the US. As of Tuesday morning, 2,182 flights set to depart that day had been canceled, according to figures from the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Data from the website suggests that around 13,000 flights have been canceled since Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYC

Travel experts weigh in on mass flight cancellations

VINE Faith in Action is seeking volunteers for the new year. The Cougars are one of the better teams in Class A at spreading the wealth. Winter storm smacks North Dakota, Minnesota with ice, snow. Updated: 1 hour ago. A winter storm made life in North Dakota and Minnesota tough...
TRAVEL
KRGV

Airlines cancel flights as COVID-19 cases increase

More than 400 flights were canceled across the country on Friday as COVID-19 affected airline crews. Only two cancellations were reported locally, according to flightaware.com. At McAllen Miller International Airport, a steady stream of passengers were seen heading out and coming home on Friday. In Houston, 44 cancellations were reported...
MCALLEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of flights get canceled in third day of mass cancellations

AUSTIN, Texas - As many people were trying to get home after Christmas, hundreds of flights were cancelled nationwide Sunday. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.

