CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow left the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog are on tap for Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. A quick shot for snow is in the forecast for Wednesday evening, and night, with an additional accumulation of half inch to an inch possible. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It’s mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s for Thursday. It will be partly cloudy and a little warmer for Friday with highs in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO