3 Best Luxury Compact SUVs for 2022 According to U.S. News

The best luxury compact SUVs offer more than just a nice interior with great amenities. The initial expense is certainly a factor, but the resale value is something to consider. If you’re going to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a luxury SUV, you don’t want to lose your shirt if you decide to sell it in a few years. These three compact luxury SUVs hold their value better than any other small luxury SUV out there, and are worth a look if you’re in the market for a new small luxury SUV.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO