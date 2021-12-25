ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Best Luxury Compact SUVs for 2022 According to U.S. News

By Charles Singh
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The year 2022 will be an exciting time for the automotive industry, thanks to the introduction of new technology and vehicles. The luxury compact SUV is as competitive as ever. Automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz are constantly outdoing each other. Here are the three best luxury compact SUVs for 2022, according...

Related
Autoblog

Best new cars and SUVs under $25,000

When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac XT5 Among Most Reliable Midsize SUVs, Says Consumer Reports

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is one of the most reliable mid-size SUVs on sale today, according to data compiled by Consumer Reports. CR recently published its rundown of the most reliable mid-size SUVs that will be available for the 2022 model year. This list was compiled using survey data from CR readers from previous vehicle model years, who provide the company with feedback regarding their vehicle’s overall reliability.
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Most Disappointing New Compact SUVs of 2021

The SUV vehicle class is competitive. Some SUVs dominate rankings while others lag behind. Here are three of the most disappointing new compact SUVs of the year. The 2021 Honda HR-V is the black sheep of its family. The 2021 Honda HR-V starts at $21,220. It uses a 1.8-liter four-cylinder...
MotorBiscuit

These 2022 Midsize 3-Row SUV Models Are All Recommended by Consumer Reports

The best new SUVs are the kind of vehicles that you’ll feel great about driving. They’re safe, sturdy, and they look good. When you’re car shopping, it can be overwhelming to sort through all of the SUV rankings to see which one is a good fit for you. That’s why using Consumer Reports recommended lists is so helpful. If you’re in the market for a midsize three-row SUV, you’ll be glad to know that the 2022 Kia Telluride, 2022 Toyota Highlander, and 2022 Hyundai Palisade are all recommended by Consumer Reports.
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Honda Accord Outranks the 2022 Toyota Camry as The Best New Midsize Car According to U.S. News

For decades, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry have competed with each other for the top spot in the midsize sedan segment. Both models are strong choices and continue to lead the sales charts. Which midsize sedan is better? According to highly respected U.S. News & World Report, the 2022 Honda Accord outranks the 2022 Toyota Camry as the best new midsize car.
Carscoops

Driveshaft Failure Prompts Honda To Recall 2021 Acura RDX And CR-V Hybrid SUVs

Honda is recalling a number of 2021 Acura RDX and 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid models in the United States over a driveshaft issue. A recall issue notice published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that a component in the right of left front drive shaft may have received improper heat treatment. This could result in premature wear and if the front driveshaft fails prematurely, the engine will not provide power and the SUVs could roll away if the electronic parking brake has not been set.
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
MotorAuthority

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

We're in the middle of a changeover from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion. The good news for auto enthusiasts is power comes easily for EVs. The bad news is they'll mark the end of manual transmissions and rumbling V-8 soundtracks. As the market turns toward more and more luxury and performance EVs, we'll have a decision to make here at Motor Authority: At what point does an EV win our Best Car To Buy award?
MotorBiscuit

3 Exquisite Compact Luxury SUVs With Crazy-Good Resale Value

The best luxury compact SUVs offer more than just a nice interior with great amenities. The initial expense is certainly a factor, but the resale value is something to consider. If you’re going to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a luxury SUV, you don’t want to lose your shirt if you decide to sell it in a few years. These three compact luxury SUVs hold their value better than any other small luxury SUV out there, and are worth a look if you’re in the market for a new small luxury SUV.
MotorBiscuit

This Best-Selling SUV Is Kelley Blue Book’s Compact SUV Best Buy of 2022

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards highlight the best SUVs, cars, and trucks available. Its rankings allow car shoppers to evaluate vehicles with confidence. Kelley Blue Book tests hundreds of vehicles to determine the best in each category. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 wins Kelley Blue Book’s “Compact SUV Best Buy of 2022,” and with good reason. Here’s what makes the 2022 RAV4 one of the best small SUVs you can buy.
Consumer Reports.org

First Drive: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is the Automakers 6-Figure Flagship

To say the arrival of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer was highly anticipated is doing little justice to these new SUVs. Jeep fans have been clamoring for the return of the Wagoneer, which was last produced in the 1991 model year, and the Jeep brand has desperately needed it. Since the easily forgotten Commander’s departure in 2010, Jeep has lacked a three-row model in its lineup. In addition, the brand has never had a true luxury flagship.
cartechnewz.com

Which Compact SUV Should I Buy in 2022?

The Indian automobile market has lately tipped towards the SUV segment. Now, more SUVs are being sold when compared to both the hatchbacks and sedans. Compact SUVs are sub 4-metre SUVs that are positioned a little lower than SUVs like Tata Harrier or Mahindra XUV700 but positioned above the microSUVs like Tata Punch or Mahindra KUV100.
MotorBiscuit

The Top 5 Compact SUVs Coming Out in 2022

Small SUVs are awesome for many reasons. They’re easy to drive and park, yet they’re high up enough to offer the benefits of an SUV. If you’re looking for a compact SUV, you have loads of choices. These are the best small SUVs making their appearance in 2022.
INFORUM

Auto review: The 2022 Genesis GV70 is not your neighbors’ compact luxury SUV. It’s better

Considering a new compact SUV? Here’s a question: Are you brave enough to consider the Genesis GV70? You should be. After all, when it’s time to buy or lease a new ride, you’ll probably opt for the same brand or dealer that you’ve used before, and maybe even buy the same luxury brand again — you know, like the ones your neighbors have. Which leads to another question: Why?
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Bringing Cheapest SUV To America

Automakers often tailor their product lines for various markets. Numerous vehicles sold in the US aren't sold elsewhere in the world, and likewise, we often don't get certain models sold in Europe, Asia, or Africa. Typically, luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW have a fairly global product lineup where only a model here or there doesn't get released in a certain market, like the BMW 128ti hot hatch not being sold in the USA. Mercedes is generally pretty good at offering a standardized lineup, but for some time now, the brand's cheapest SUV offering has been the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. That could be set to change, however, as CarBuzz has uncovered a trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the GLA 200, indicating that the more affordable SUV could be US-bound.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

