Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Blair; Columbia; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few hours of light freezing rain or drizzle is likely, with the highest chance for a glaze of ice on the hill tops. A transition to rain is expected after midnight.

