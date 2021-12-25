Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Slick Travel Conditions this Afternoon A brief period of wet, heavy snow will cause roads to become slick this afternoon. Accidents have been reported across the area. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected...especially north of highway 30. Anyone travelling this afternoon should leave extra time to reach your destination and remember to take it slow on ice and snow. The snow will diminish from west to east between 3 and 6 PM EST.
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except up to 6 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ this evening to 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, which may impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2021-12-28 20:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Madison, south central Moore, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 945 PM CST At 854 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered over Hazel Green, or near Meridianville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Harvest, Lincoln and Lexie Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory….. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM WEDNESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze...
TRI-CITIES -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon for Tuesday night. The advisory is in effect from 10 PM Tuesday night to 8 AM Wednesday morning. Snow is expected with a winter storm that will pass through the area. Total...
Effective: 2021-12-28 03:47:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; South Willamette Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2021-12-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Van Buren Slick Travel in West Michigan This Evening Snow has transitioned to rain along the I 94 corridor which will allow for slick roads along with reduced visibilities. These conditions will continue until around midnight. Plan for slow travel and drive with caution.
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...West Central Mountains zone. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-27 19:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Benton, Madison, northern Franklin, northern Crawford, Carroll, Washington, northeastern Sequoyah and southern Adair Counties through 930 AM CST At 823 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Beaver to 2 miles northwest of Fayetteville to 2 miles southeast of Bunch. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Huntsville Eureka Springs... Cedarville Mountainburg... Natural Dam Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Green Forest Elkins... Tontitown Bethel Heights... West Fork Lincoln... Greenland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 26 and 79. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Blair; Columbia; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few hours of light freezing rain or drizzle is likely, with the highest chance for a glaze of ice on the hill tops. A transition to rain is expected after midnight.
Effective: 2021-12-28 20:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches are expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Noon today to 3 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
Effective: 2021-12-28 03:43:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2021-12-28 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Noon today to 6 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occuring. Light freezing rain possible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations 12 inches, are expected. Freezing rain possible from Fairbanks south with a light glaze possible. West winds gusting to 35 mph expected from midnight tonight through Wednesday evening. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to become light this afternoon, then become heavy by early this evening and remain heavy tonight. There is a chance of light freezing rain this evening as well. Several more inches of snow are expected on Thursday. West winds gusting to 35 mph are expected from midnight tonight through Wednesday evening and will cause blowing snow with reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occuring. Blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected, heaviest south of Ft Yukon. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times over Steese Highway Summits. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. West winds gusting to 50 mph on Wednesday will cause blowing snow with low visibility over Steese Highway Summits on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
