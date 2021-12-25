Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occuring. Light freezing rain possible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations 12 inches, are expected. Freezing rain possible from Fairbanks south with a light glaze possible. West winds gusting to 35 mph expected from midnight tonight through Wednesday evening. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to become light this afternoon, then become heavy by early this evening and remain heavy tonight. There is a chance of light freezing rain this evening as well. Several more inches of snow are expected on Thursday. West winds gusting to 35 mph are expected from midnight tonight through Wednesday evening and will cause blowing snow with reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

