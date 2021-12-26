Turkey Leg Hut founders spend Christmas Day giving back to families in need

The founders of Turkey Leg Hut spent Christmas Day giving away food and money to families in need throughout the city.

Lynn and Nakia Price gathered at about 10 a.m. at their restaurant in the 4800 block of Almeda Road to pass out 500 of their world-famous turkey legs, fresh beef from the Price Farm, two cows and cash to families in need.

Lynn said the meat should last folks about two to three months.

"So, it's not just about today," Lynn said. "We want to fill people's freezers up for a while."

The Price family started their day of giving in the Third Ward and made their way to downtown to feed the homeless.

"Our family has always found giving more rewarding than receiving," said Nakia. "We feel so blessed to have grown our business to this level. We want to use this Christmas to give gifts to others and share our blessings with the community."

Lynn and Nakia first introduced Texans to their mouthwatering turkey legs in a parking lot at the Houston Rodeo in 2015.

"We've been blessed so we want to be a blessing to others," said Nakia. "We want to take this opportunity to teach our children to give back and that it's not just about them. It's not always about receiving."

The Price family are no strangers to generosity. They have given away nearly 10,000 turkey legs at their Thanksgiving events, as well other occasions, over the past few years.