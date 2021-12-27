ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michael, MN

Fmr. St. Michael Mayor, 84, Fatally Struck In Driveway By Deputy Responding To Emergency

By Kirsten Mitchell
 5 days ago

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (WCCO) — The small Minnesota city of St. Michael is mourning the loss of a beloved community member.

Harold Welter, 84, was hit by a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle in his driveway Thursday night as the deputy was responding to a medical emergency. The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy didn’t see Welter in the unlit driveway on the 400 block of Main Street North. Paramedics arrived at the scene in minutes and brought Welter to North Memorial Medical Center in Maple Grove, where he died shortly after.

“If you grew up in St. Michael as I did, everybody would have known Harry Welter,” said St. Michael Historical Society Board Member Bob Zahler.

Zahler says Welter was a long-time active board member of the St. Michael Historical Society and a St. Michael Lion for nearly 50 years. He was also a city council member for 10 years, and served as mayor for four years.

Welter’s service to the community extends even further. He was a firefighter at the St. Michael Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years, from 1969 to 1992.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbZ3x_0dVyCICl00

Harold Welter (credit: St. Michael Historical Society)

“Harry was a person very committed to his community, very committed to his family, and certainly and a gentleman in every sense of the word,” Zahler said. “I’m certain that people will remember Harry as that friendly gentleman who had the interest of St. Michael always in mind.”

The state patrol identified the deputy as 37-year-old Dustin Hatzenbeller of Otsego. In a statement, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer says his office and “Deputy Hatzenbeller have cooperated fully with the State Patrol in their investigation.” Hatzenbeller has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The state patrol will be leading the investigation on the request of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of St. Michael released this statement late Sunday afternoon:

Lifelong resident and former Mayor and St. Michael Council Member, Harold (Harry) Welter, passed away late last week. He serve on the St. Michael Fire Department for 23 years, was part of the St. Michael Lions Club for close to 50 years, where he served four terms as president. Welter also served on the St. Michael City Council for 10 years from 1977- 1987, then four years as Mayor, from 1987 – 1991. He also volunteered to clean the Great River Regional Library at the Colonial Mall for free in the early 2000s. He was a true public servant and will be greatly missed by the St. Michael community.

Comments / 17

Ovation for Christ
5d ago

😓 Sounds like he was a one heck of a gentleman! Ty Harry 4 ur time/service 2 ur community, & a life well lived! It's obvious u made a huge impact w/ur work's & kindness; & were a blessing to a multitude of ppl. ❤️🏆🥇👏 My deepest sympathies, condolences, & prayer's of comfort & healing 2 Harry's family, friend's, loved one's & all who knew & loved him. May u always sense the peace & comfort of Jesus; esp while you're going through this tragic loss. & my deepest empathy's/sympathy's & prayer's 4 Officer Hatzenbeller. What an awful, 💔ing experience this must be 4 he, his family, his Force, & those who know & love him. May u lean on the Lord using His strength, guidance, & peace to see u thru this difficult trial. Also, ty 4 ur service! 🌹🌹🙏❤️🕊️✝️

Reply
5
Patty Stokes
5d ago

Police need to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings just like any other driver, especially in residential area !!!!!

Reply
7
MJ
5d ago

I drove past it with my family. Didn't realize it was a serious accident because at the time there was only the 1 vehicle. Couldn't see the lights until I passed it completely. The officer was attempting to direct traffic pretty unsuccessfully.

Reply
4
 

