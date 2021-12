It is being reported that a major wrestling pay per view event will take place in Poughkeepsie this Spring. Impact Wrestling has announced that Rebellion (2022) will be taking place in Poughkeepsie at the MJN Convention Center (which was formally known as the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) on Saturday, April 23. Impact Wrestling was at one time considered to be the second-largest wrestling promotion in the United States behind WWE. It was founded in 2002 by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett under the name NWA: Total Nonstop Action and was associated with the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance.) The promotion became known as TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) in 2004. In 2017, the company was purchased by Anthem Sports and Entertainment and completely rebranded under its current name IMPACT! Wrestling.

