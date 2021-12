A discerning eye could spot something different about Mac Jones on Sunday, and it had nothing to do with his uncharacteristically erratic passing. For reasons unknown, the blue No. 10 jersey worn by the New England Patriots in his team’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium featured the franchise’s old letter and number font, which was discontinued after the 2019 season.

