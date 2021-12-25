Many COVID-19 testing locations closed for Christmas; 13 new sites set to open next week

The closure of the sites has many residents looking for last-minute tests before seeing family tonight, out of luck.



The Omicron variant is rapidly spreading across the state and is believed to make up a large majority of cases.



This latest surge canceled 6,000 flights across the globe, with about one third of them from the US.



Many people will also want to get tested after the holiday to find out if they got infected while celebrating.



State officials say they plan to open 13 brand new testing sites starting this Wednesday.



Two of them will be at the Concourse Village Community Center and Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.