Hewlett, NY

Sources: Victims’ Adult Son Arrested In Hewlett Harbor Double Shooting

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A mother and father were allegedly shot by their adult son Christmas morning on Long Island , sources said.

Neighbors in the quiet, affluent community of Hewlett Harbor were in disbelief over the double shooting, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

Sources said police answered a call around 10 a.m. about a disturbance at a home on Seawane Drive. Officers arrived and found two residents shot.

A 64-year-old woman was shot in the head. A 65-year-old man was shot in the back. Both were conscious and alert as they were taken to the hospital.

Neighbors and property records showed the home was purchased by Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti.

Sources said the couple’s 29-year-old son left the home after the incident. He was tracked down by police in Mahwah , New Jersey and arrested in connection to the shooting.

He remained in custody Saturday night and charges were pending.

Several people seen leaving the home told CBS2 they had no comment.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 25.

