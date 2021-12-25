Wind Chill Advisory issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Slick Travel Conditions this Afternoon A brief period of wet, heavy snow will cause roads to become slick this afternoon. Accidents have been reported across the area. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected...especially north of highway 30. Anyone travelling this afternoon should leave extra time to reach your destination and remember to take it slow on ice and snow. The snow will diminish from west to east between 3 and 6 PM EST.
Effective: 2021-12-28 20:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Madison, south central Moore, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 945 PM CST At 854 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered over Hazel Green, or near Meridianville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Harvest, Lincoln and Lexie Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except up to 6 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ this evening to 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, which may impact the morning commute.
TRI-CITIES -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon for Tuesday night. The advisory is in effect from 10 PM Tuesday night to 8 AM Wednesday morning. Snow is expected with a winter storm that will pass through the area. Total...
Effective: 2021-12-28 03:47:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; South Willamette Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...West Central Mountains zone. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-27 19:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Benton, Madison, northern Franklin, northern Crawford, Carroll, Washington, northeastern Sequoyah and southern Adair Counties through 930 AM CST At 823 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Beaver to 2 miles northwest of Fayetteville to 2 miles southeast of Bunch. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Huntsville Eureka Springs... Cedarville Mountainburg... Natural Dam Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Green Forest Elkins... Tontitown Bethel Heights... West Fork Lincoln... Greenland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 26 and 79. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Blair; Columbia; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few hours of light freezing rain or drizzle is likely, with the highest chance for a glaze of ice on the hill tops. A transition to rain is expected after midnight.
Effective: 2021-12-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Van Buren Slick Travel in West Michigan This Evening Snow has transitioned to rain along the I 94 corridor which will allow for slick roads along with reduced visibilities. These conditions will continue until around midnight. Plan for slow travel and drive with caution.
Effective: 2021-12-28 03:43:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2021-12-28 06:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. 4 or 5 inches today. Blowing and drifting snow. Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...LaMoure and Dickey counties. * WHEN...For the winter weather advisory, until 1 PM CST this afternoon. For the wind chill advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Drifting snow. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Effective: 2021-12-28 12:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Limit your time outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing and dress in layers. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Accumulating snow has ended. Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero today. * WHERE...LaMoure and Dickey counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Effective: 2021-12-28 06:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Rolette, Pierce and Sheridan counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Effective: 2021-12-28 12:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing and dress in layers. Target Area: Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Rolette, Pierce and Sheridan counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Effective: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Stearns WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Stearns County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:10:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Wind chills as low as 35 below zero can be expected through noon tomorrow. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: West Glacier Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
