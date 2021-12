Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two of the most dominant yet controversial players in baseball history, are in their final year of eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. The two most prominent figures from MLB's "steroids era" need to be included on 75% of the ballots to earn induction in their 10th and final year. Last year, they both received just less than 62%. Curt Schilling (71.1% last year) and Sammy Sosa (17%) are also in their final year of eligibility. If they fail to garner enough votes for induction this year (results will be announced Jan. 22, 2022), their hopes fall to the Hall's era committees..

