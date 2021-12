MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from last year's Bring One for the Chipper event. You already recycle paper and plastic, so why not your Christmas tree?. Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful will hold its annual Bring One for the Chipper event Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the vacant parking lot next to Burger King in downtown Macon.

MACON, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO