Ghislaine Maxwell turns 60 behind bars as verdict looms

By LARRY NEUMEISTER/Associated Press
 3 days ago
Ghislaine Maxwell has reached her 60th birthday behind bars as she awaits the outcome of her sex trafficking trial.

The British socialite was scheduled to return to a Manhattan courthouse Monday to await word from a jury entering its third full day of talks.

The deliberations are happening as a wave of coronavirus infections sweeps through New York state and is particularly severe where jurors live.

The anxiety over the spread was evident when U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan asked jurors to deliberate Thursday.

They declined. When she sent them away Wednesday for the holiday weekend, she warned them to stay safe.

