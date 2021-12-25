The evolution of road safety standards

Stories about a missing gecko at an Omaha elementary school and a giant snow woman that stopped traffic caught the attention of World-Herald readers this past year. Bold and brassy, a 20-foot-tall snow woman dubbed Quarantina wore only a hula skirt, a pie pan bra, a scarf and a medical mask back in January. Her size and outfit make for lots of double takes in Omaha's Westgate neighborhood.
One day in early October, Nicci Smith began experiencing numbness and tingling in her arms, hands and head while at work at a post-acute rehabilitation facility in the Omaha area. A nurse checked her blood pressure, which was high. Smith, 38, called her husband, who drove the Omaha woman to...
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield largely dodged a wave of airline cancellations experienced across the U.S. on Christmas Eve. The airport reported two flight cancellations on Friday. A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta and a United Airlines flight from Chicago were originally scheduled to arrive late Friday afternoon in Omaha. However, the two flights were canceled as the airlines dealt with staffing shortages around the country tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Comments / 0