The evolution of road safety standards

Omaha’s Eppley Airfield largely dodged a wave of airline cancellations experienced across the U.S. on Christmas Eve. The airport reported two flight cancellations on Friday. A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta and a United Airlines flight from Chicago were originally scheduled to arrive late Friday afternoon in Omaha. However, the two flights were canceled as the airlines dealt with staffing shortages around the country tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO