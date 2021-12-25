Bucks rally late in Antetokounmpo's return for 117-113 win

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols to score 36 points on Saturday for Milwaukee.

But Wesley Matthews stole the spotlight when he knocked down a 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left to give the Bucks their first lead en route to a 117-113 win over the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo hadn't played since Dec. 12. He connected on 13 of 23 shots and went 10 for 15 from the free-throw line.

Boston had just eight players available but led most of the game. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both scored 25 for Boston.

The Bucks record moves to 22-13 on the season and are in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference.

