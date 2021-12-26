ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tory leadership hopefuls ‘told backing further Covid restrictions would damage chances’

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZfkl_0dVy9WF100

Cabinet ministers seeking to succeed Boris Johnson have been warned by fellow Tory MPs not to back new coronavirus restrictions in the new year or face damaging their chances in a future leadership race.

Tory MPs are calling for New Year’s Eve restrictions to be ruled out, with ministers set to meet as early as Monday to discuss whether further rules will be needed as the new Omicron variant continues to push daily cases to record levels.

The UK saw 122,186 new Covid cases on Friday – the highest toll of the pandemic so far – while the Office for National Statistics estimated that 1.7 million Britons had the virus in the week ending 19 December, also a record.

But large numbers of Tory MPs continue to oppose further Covid restrictions after 99 rebelled against the government’s plan B measures earlier this month – such as the introduction of Covid passes – with some labelling them “draconian” and “impractical”.

“If No 10 proposes tighter restrictions straight after Christmas, those cabinet ministers with freedom-loving instincts – who gave us all so much hope last week – must speak out,” the Observer quoted one member of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs as saying.

“In any future leadership contest, we will all remember how they acted this week. We need real, gutsy, freedom-loving Conservatives to rescue us from this madness.”

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and chancellor Rishi Sunak are seen as the frontrunners if the Tory leadership becomes available, highlighting the growing instability of Mr Johnson’s position following the sleaze row and rule-breaking Christmas party allegations.

Data suggesting Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant that it has displaced has given hope to MPs opposing new restrictions.

Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, said: “As we look forward to the new year, it is time to move on from the lazy assumption that government has the right to control our lives; we should take responsibility for our own lives once again.”

The news comes as it has emerged that the government’s scientific advisers had modelled the impact of implementing new “step 2” restrictions from Tuesday. The measures would see the end of indoor gatherings and bars and restaurants only able to serve outdoors again.

The modelling suggested that restrictions could reduce deaths by 18 per cent if kept in place until mid-January or 39 per cent if retained until the end of March.

Such measures have already been introduced in Scotland where Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled as new restrictions come into effect from 26 December. For three weeks from Boxing Day there will be a limit on large public places, which will also see sporting matches impacted significantly.

Further restrictions will also be introduced for pubs, restaurants and other indoor public places for three weeks from 27 December. Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will have to ensure there is a 1m distance between different groups of people, and table service will be required where alcohol is served.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Critics eye new blow to Johnson in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

The constituency was considered ultra-safe for the Tories, but bookmakers have put the Lib Dems favourite after a turbulent period. Boris Johnson will suffer another major blow to his authority if the Tories lose the ultra-safe seat of North Shropshire in a by-election triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation. Voters...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Omicron: At least one patient dead after getting Covid variant, Boris Johnson says

At least one Covid patient in hospital has been confirmed to have died after contracting the omicron variant, Boris Johnson has said.“Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” said the prime minister during a visit to a vaccination clinic in west London.Mr Johnson repeatedly declined to rule out further Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas, as he warned the variant posed a risk to the NHS unless there was a huge expansion of booster jabs.“I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Warning to Johnson after shock Tory by-election defeat

Boris Johnson has been warned he is in “last orders time” after the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election.Conservative support in the ultra-safe seat collapsed as the Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan sailed to victory by 5,925 votes, in another body blow to the Prime Minister’s battered authority.Opposition parties and Tory MPs were quick to seize on the result as a verdict on the performance of the Government, after weeks of damaging headlines over “sleaze” and reported partying in breach of Covid rules.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged the voters had given the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Britons#The Covid Recovery Group#Conservatives
The Guardian

Boris Johnson quiz photo seems to show he broke Covid laws, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson appears to have broken Covid laws, Keir Starmer has said after a picture emerged of the prime minister hosting a quiz for Downing Street staff last Christmas. The Labour leader, who is also a former director of public prosecutions, said it was a “very serious” revelation and “hard to see” how Johnson’s attendance in a room with aides pictured wearing tinsel and a Santa hat was “compliant with the rules”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
The Independent

Call for Liz Truss to be stripped of equalities brief as she spends bulk of time on Brexit and foreign affairs

There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Tory leadership race has already started – but I wouldn’t write off Boris Johnson just yet

A fortnight really is a long time in politics. At the end of November, I toyed with the idea of writing a column about the Conservative leadership contest that is bound to happen at some point. “Of course, no one is suggesting anything will happen anytime soon”, I was going to write; “Johnson is, after all, still reasonably safe in No 10”. What a fortnight it has been.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘I’ll take on whoever leads the Conservatives’ – Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will take on whoever leads the Conservative Party as he readied his shadow cabinet for an election in May 2023.In an interview with The Independent Sir Keir said there was “no plan for the future” under the Tories.He told the newspaper: “I don’t care who they put up… we will take on whoever is the Tory leader.“Whoever the leader is, whether it’s (Boris) Johnson or his successor… it is clear that we’ve already had 11, going on 12, years of Tory government, and it’s been a complete failure on any terms.”Sir...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson not expected to announce more Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is not expected to announce further restrictions on Monday after he is briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures. The prime minister delayed any new cabinet summit on restrictions until after his regular data briefing with England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty – expected to be knighted in the new year honours – and the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon under fire over Scotland's 'draconian' Covid restrictions

Angry Scots have lashed out at Nicola Sturgeon's Government over being forced to continue self-isolating for 10 days if they catch Covid, amid growing pressure on her to quickly follow England's change to seven days. People took to social media to vent their fury over the Scottish Government's failure to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dominic Raab: I cannot rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Dominic Raab has said he cannot make any “hard, fast guarantees” that more restrictions will not be needed ahead of Christmas Day.The Deputy Prime Minister said the data is “always under review” but claimed the country is in a “better position to enjoy Christmas with loved ones” this year.But he was unable to offer any guarantees as he advised people to be “careful and cautious” in the coming days.Amid reports ministers have pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas, Mr Raab offered his support for the Government’s approach while noting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

MPs back Covid passes in England despite huge Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson has won backing for Covid passes in England, despite the biggest revolt by Tory MPs since he became PM. A total of 99 Conservatives voted against the government, but the measure was passed by a majority of 243 thanks to Labour support. So NHS Covid passes, showing a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

403K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy