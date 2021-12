Since the recent wet spell, our weather should again return to a drier, milder phase more typical of the La Nina season that has been predicted. Gulf water temperatures are running just a degree or so above normal (upper 60s) as we move into climatological winter during this fortnight. That means sheepshead should be gradually making their way out of the estuaries toward the Gulf. So we can expect to see more activity with them around Perdido Pass and the Gulf State park pier as this occurs.

