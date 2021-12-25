Aaron Rodgers Headed to Locker Room Early to Have His Injured Toe Looked At

In the first quarter of the Packers’ Christmas Day matchup with the Brown, Aaron Rodgers made history by throwing his 443rd career touchdown pass, overtaking Brett Favre for the franchise’s all-time lead. Just before halftime, though, Rodgers had to head to the locker room ahead of his teammates after a painful misstep.

Rodgers had his foot stepped on by offensive lineman Royce Newman after throwing a pass—the same foot where he already has an injured pinky toe. Though Rodgers finished the half by leading Green Bay on a last-minute touchdown drive, he went to the locker room early to get his foot looked at, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Rodgers limped a bit after his foot was stepped on, but did not come out of the game, and returned to the field for Green Bay’s opening drive of the third quarter. He threw three touchdown passes in the first half, giving the Packers a 21–12 lead at the break.

