NFL

Aaron Rodgers Headed to Locker Room Early to Have His Injured Toe Looked At

By Nick Selbe
 3 days ago
In the first quarter of the Packers’ Christmas Day matchup with the Brown, Aaron Rodgers made history by throwing his 443rd career touchdown pass, overtaking Brett Favre for the franchise’s all-time lead. Just before halftime, though, Rodgers had to head to the locker room ahead of his teammates after a painful misstep.

Rodgers had his foot stepped on by offensive lineman Royce Newman after throwing a pass—the same foot where he already has an injured pinky toe. Though Rodgers finished the half by leading Green Bay on a last-minute touchdown drive, he went to the locker room early to get his foot looked at, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Rodgers limped a bit after his foot was stepped on, but did not come out of the game, and returned to the field for Green Bay’s opening drive of the third quarter. He threw three touchdown passes in the first half, giving the Packers a 21–12 lead at the break.

Comments / 38

Joe Nelson
3d ago

must be I'm more of a man than Aaron the drama queen Rogers. I had a forklift driver drop a section of power rollers on my foot during a install smashing my big toe went to the hospital had it looked at they drilled a hole right through my toenail and went back to work the next day I never whined or cried or complained about it whatsoever

Reply(4)
8
Russ
3d ago

the league should have suspended you for the rest of the season for lying to them about not getting vaccinated.

Reply(7)
9
Kenneth Brooks
3d ago

He is not injured. That will be the excuse when the Packers lose again at home in the playoffs.

Reply(3)
7
