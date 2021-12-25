ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Smoke Detectors Weren't Working In Fire That Killed Pennsylvania Family

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
A Pennsylvania family died in a fire started by their Christmas tree overnight, 6abc reports.

Heavy flames shot through the roof of the two-story Essex Court home in Quakertown around 1:30 a.m., claiming the lives of a father, his two sons and two family dogs.

The victims were identified as Eric King, 40, Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8. Eric's wife and high school sweetheart Kristin, along with the couple's oldest son, Brady, were able to escape.

Smoke detectors in the home were not working at the time of the blaze, PennLive reports. Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree told 6abc the blaze was started by the family's Christmas tree.

The fire spread to an adjacent home, but the four occupants were apparently able to escape.

A GoFundMe for Kristin and Brady had raised $249,000 as of Saturday evening.

"Eric and Kristin were high school sweethearts and the happiest people you will have ever met," the campaign reads.

"They were always smiling and full of positive spirits, you just couldn’t help but to love them. The three boys, Eric and Kristin were all a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights at the baseball fields."

sewing needles
3d ago

Smoke detectors are so important in your home. If you can’t afford one, ask your fire department or your police department, if I remember correctly, they will help you obtain them. My heat goes out to the survivors of this awful disaster and the other family members. Rest In Peace Dad and your little guys along with your fur babies.

Meletia Shriner
3d ago

prayers for her,her son, and the rest of their families may God give them strength and comfort in their time of sorrow. 🙏🙏🙏

non negotiable
3d ago

Artificial trees for me, I've seen pines go up in flames in seconds and burn so hot , little wonder the house was totally involved with flames reaching the sky. Amazing 2 survived and I guess they wish they didn't, Such a tragic sad accident to this beautiful ,happy family.

