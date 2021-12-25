ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley tests positive for COVID-19, officially out Sunday

By ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In a critical battle for first place in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens are left with no choice but to start a quarterback signed 10 days ago. Josh Johnson, a 35-year-old journeyman, will start Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals after Tyler Huntley was placed on...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

John Harbaugh unhappy with Bengals, Joe Burrow amid Bengals historic passing day

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
NFL
On3.com

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addresses controversial Joe Burrow decision vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrow blowtorched the Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary for 525 passing yards today in a 41-21 beatdown. After the game, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t too pleased with the way Burrow continued to send deep shots down the field, after the two-minute warning, when the game was well in hand. Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor addressed the controversial decision to keep passing in the postgame press conference.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ latest evisceration of the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals had a great opportunity to topple an injured Baltimore Ravens team, and they didn’t disappoint. Cincinnati’s offense played a complete game after weeks of unevenness. Complementary football is nice, but throwing the damn ball all over the field is a lot more fun. Twitter sure...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
CBS Baltimore

Ravens ‘Have Everybody We Need’ To Win, Harbaugh Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even as injuries pile up for the Baltimore Ravens, coach John Harbaugh isn’t making any excuses. Led by third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, Baltimore recorded its fourth consecutive loss Sunday with a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati. But Harbaugh isn’t dwelling on what could have been. Instead, he’s focused on the next two games. “(It’s a) two-game season,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday. “That’s really the message.” While the Ravens hope to get reinforcements from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Harbaugh is counting on the team to win with the players he has on hand. “We have everybody we need,” he said. “Now we need to go out there and play our best football we’re capable of playing. … We just gotta go do it.” As for the timetable of Lamar Jackson’s return, Harbaugh said the team expects to know more by Wednesday. Despite falling to second place in the AFC North, Baltimore (8-7) is still in the playoff hunt. Next up? The Los Angeles Rams on Sunday followed by Pittsburgh in Week 18.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Injuries Too Much To Overcome In Ravens’ Loss To Bengals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a guy just getting acquainted with Baltimore’s offense, Josh Johnson didn’t take long to find his stride Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first start for the Ravens since he was signed Dec. 15, Johnson threw for 304 yards and two scores, including a Rashod Bateman touchdown on his very first drive of the game. Despite a red-hot start, Johnson and the Ravens could not keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who defeated Baltimore 41-21 to claim sole ownership of the AFC North lead. The Ravens entered the game with one starting cornerback and the rest...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The New York Jets#Afc North#Espn
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

1 NFL Team Has Reportedly Sent Everyone Home Today

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Another NFL team is dealing with a massive outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests this week. They’ve also sent everyone home as they try to deal with it. On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that everyone in the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy