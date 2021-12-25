Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley tests positive for COVID-19, officially out Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even as injuries pile up for the Baltimore Ravens, coach John Harbaugh isn’t making any excuses. Led by third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, Baltimore recorded its fourth consecutive loss Sunday with a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati. But Harbaugh isn’t dwelling on what could have been. Instead, he’s focused on the next two games. “(It’s a) two-game season,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday. “That’s really the message.” While the Ravens hope to get reinforcements from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Harbaugh is counting on the team to win with the players he has on hand. “We have everybody we need,” he said. “Now we need to go out there and play our best football we’re capable of playing. … We just gotta go do it.” As for the timetable of Lamar Jackson’s return, Harbaugh said the team expects to know more by Wednesday. Despite falling to second place in the AFC North, Baltimore (8-7) is still in the playoff hunt. Next up? The Los Angeles Rams on Sunday followed by Pittsburgh in Week 18.

