Florida State

Officers shower gifts on Florida toddler randomly punched in face

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Officers shower gifts on Florida toddler randomly punched in face

MIAMI — (AP) — A 3-year-old boy in South Florida who was punched recently in the face by a stranger in a random attack was greeted for Christmas not by Santa but by police officers who showered him with gifts.

Miami police officers also let the boy sit in a police cruiser Friday and put on a light show with their cruisers in the street.

The boy was sucker punched by a man earlier this month in a Walgreens store in Miami, according to surveillance video released by authorities.

The suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested Friday. He is facing charges of child abuse, grand theft, firearms violation, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence, according to online jail records.

There was no online court docket for Green yet, so it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Lc Baker
3d ago

That was very nice of them to turn this unfortunate incident that may have scar this innocent boy for a long time… too a day of fun and joy…

19
Arnicia Hall
3d ago

Very sweet ! I pray that he's ok as I am a mother too. I don't know how I would've reacted! May joy and peace 🕊️ be with the family! enjoy Christmas 🎄! sending loving vibes!

17
j drayton
3d ago

I swear if that was my kid his family would be planning a funeral right now

