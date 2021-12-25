ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldie, VA

Woman dead after NFL player crashes vehicle into several trees

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtXaI_0dVy7usF00

DULLES, Va. (AP) — A passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over, authorities said.

The passenger — Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night’s crash along a road near Aldie, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Everett, 29, of Brambleton, Virginia, was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to a team statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” the team statement says. “Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information.”

The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Friday. No charges were immediately filed, said sheriff’s office spokesman Kraig Troxell.

Everett, a special teams captain in 2018, is in his seventh season for Washington. He was placed on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list.

Everett has two career interceptions. He has played in 14 games this year, making five solo tackles and assisting on five others.

“The only thing I want to say is that I was very saddened to hear the news,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said Friday. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young lady and also go out to Deshazor and his family as well. It’s a very difficult situation and we’ll let things go on and let the police and the investigation go through and find out what happened.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Accidents
Aldie, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Aldie, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Dulles, VA
WFLA

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’

A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Traffic Accident#Ap#Washington Football Team#Deshazor#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WFLA

Tampa police investigating fatal shooting at Takomah Trail Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting in Tampa on Tuesday. According to police, the communications center received a call just before 4 p.m. that someone was shot in Takomah Trail Park. Officers arrived and found one man suffering gunshot wounds inside the park who...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy