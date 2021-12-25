ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Claus showering the Packers with gifts

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With the Cleveland Browns playing on Christmas evening, quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to be in a giving mood.

The Green Bay Packers are more than willing to accept his offerings.

The beleaguered Browns quarterback threw three interceptions in the first half, gifting the Packers three additional possessions. All three interceptions led to touchdowns for Green Bay on their ensuing possession.

After scoring on the first possession of the game to take a 6-0 lead, the Browns forced a Green Bay punt and began their second drive deep in their own territory. The possession lasted a single play:

Mayfield, working off play-action, tests the Packers defense over the top with a deep shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones. But safety Darnell Savage is in position to snare the pass, giving the Packers possession at midfield.

Green Bay’s drive would culminate with Aaron Rodgers hitting Allen Lazard for an 11-yard touchdown pass, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes as he inched ahead of Brett Favre.

Cleveland trailed at this point 7-6, but Mayfield was still feeling generous rather than dangerous. He drove the Browns down into Green Bay territory, but with Cleveland facing a 3rd and 19 at the Packers’ 24-yard line, he tried to drive this throw to Jarvis Landry:

Of note here is Mayfield’s footwork. His drop is unsettled, and he drifts backwards at the release point rather than finishing through his front foot. Yes, there is a bit of pressure in his face, but he has enough room to drive through his front foot. Instead he tries to hit this off his back foot, and the pass sails high and into the hands of Chandon Sullivan.

What did Green Bay do on this second gifted possession? Ten plays later the Packers were back in the end zone, with Rodgers hitting Davante Adams for the go-ahead touchdown.

To his credit, Mayfield guided the Browns to the end zone on their next drive, hitting tight end Harrison Bryant on a short touchdown. But after Cleveland defense forced a three-and-out from Rodgers — and just as Browns fans were perhaps seeing their blood pressure level out — Baker Claus struck again:

On this play it seems that head coach Kevin Stefanski tries to sprint Mayfield out to the left, and the quarterback tries to hit Landry on a vertical route. But Rasul Douglas breaks on the pass, which is behind the intended target, and the Packers have the football again.

As with the two previous interceptions, Green Bay finished their ensuing drive with a touchdown.

Mayfield finished the half completing 11 of 16 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and the three interceptions. With Cleveland’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Browns fans better hope that Mayfield looks less like Baker Claus, and more like the Grinch, in the second half.

NFL
