ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns' DB John Johnson doesn't want Baker Mayfield to pass

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFrEs_0dVy7ZX600

Cleveland Browns DB John Johnson III was out of Saturday’s game with the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury.

That could have been one of the reasons Aaron Rodgers was dissecting the Cleveland secondary.

Johnson, though, was too busy tweeting about what he didn’t want his team to do to notice.

In a first half that saw Baker Mayfield throw three interceptions, Johnson offered some advice for what the Cleveland game plan should be.

Hint: It did not involve throwing the ball.

Comments / 4

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Trends On Twitter As Baker Mayfield Throws 4 Interceptions On Christmas

Odell Beckham Jr. was trending on Twitter during the Cleveland Browns' 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions. Beckham Jr., now a member of the Los Angles Rams, struggled while on the Browns in recent years and much of the blame was placed on Mayfield by fans.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Bengals anger Ravens coach with late bomb; Steelers now need help from Chiefs; Browns favored at Heinz Field

In Monday’s “First Call,” the Steelers just got thrashed by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they need the Chiefs to do the same thing to the Cincinnati Bengals next week. Meanwhile, the Bengals appeared to anger Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh at the end of their game Sunday. Antonio Brown had quite the return performance. And the Cleveland Browns are still behind Baker Mayfield.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Tony Rizzo Has Some Advice For Baker Mayfield

During a video of some of the low-lights of the Browns Christmas Day, Rizzo speaks about Mayfield. He advises the Cleveland quarterback to learn how to be “cool” like Aaron Rodgers is. In fact, he says,. “Aaron Rodgers is the coolest dude in the room. Before the game,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Packers#Nfln Fox
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Call From Browns-Packers Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Cleveland Browns in an intriguing non-conference matchup. It was an unusual game that saw the Packers win by a final score of 24-22. Green Bay forced four interceptions on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but still only won by two points.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns are AFC North champions if four games go their way in Week 17 & 18

The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 and somehow have a simple path to the AFC North championship. After losing back-to-back close games in Week 15 and 16, the Browns continue to be in last place in the division. They are also in position for a top ten pick if they lose their last two games. Currently, with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football left to be played, Cleveland is currently slated to draft 13th.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Unloads On Baker Mayfield’s Performance

In so many ways, yesterday’s Cleveland Browns loss did not feel like it happened on Christmas. It felt more like Groundhog Day because the same themes keep coming up in the postgame discussions of the Browns’ performances. Mayfield did not play well, the Browns could not make a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
whbc.com

Mayfield’s Miscues And Stefanski’s Play Calling Doom Browns

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Baker Mayfield’s 4 interceptions and some questionable play calling...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Baker Mayfield Has Honest Admission After Packers Loss

Sometimes, an NFL quarterback can have a bad game and escape with a win. Sometimes, an NFL quarterback can have a bad game but not stand out thanks to equally bad efforts by teammates. But Baker Mayfield had a bad game Saturday and stood out as the main reason for...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Tuesday

Baker Mayfield had an abysmal performance on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers, tossing four interceptions in a heartbreaking loss. Despite that result, Mayfield isn’t giving up hope on the 2021 season. On Tuesday morning, Mayfield posted a positive message on social media regarding the final two weeks...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy