Home for the Holidays Recipes - Sam Adams

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not all stuffing and pies for...

www.khq.com

thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
BHG

11 Pot Pie Recipes to Create Your Most Cozy Meal Yet

Ah, pot pie. The buttery crust filled with a creamy meat- and veggie mixture is a meal that can turn any day into a happy one. Chicken may be the most familiar (because it's so creamy and delicious), but there are plenty of other pot pie recipes that can inspire your menu. Here you'll get some easy pot pie recipes featuring seafood, beef, veggies and more. You'll also find interesting takes on classic pot pies with chicken (think barbecue or Alfredo!) as well turkey pot pie recipes that can utilize leftovers.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Memorable recipes for Christmas breakfast or brunch

It’s that special time of the year as family and friends gather around the table to share meals and reminisce over fond memories and make new ones. For some, the tradition of Christmas morning all starts with a bountiful breakfast or a festive brunch. If you have time on the 24th to prep some of the ingredients for your Christmas morning celebration, it will definitely allow you to have more time for the fun and excitement of the day.
themanual.com

Chef Scott Conant Shares Family Favorite Recipes

A food media personality and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, Scott Conant is also a successful cookbook author with multiple bestselling titles to his name. His latest cookbook, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef’s Home Kitchen, adds to that impressive collection while also imparting a deeply personal story.
Boston Globe

Four cookie recipes baked with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice that will fill your home with holiday spirit

Of the hundreds — actually, thousands — of cookies you can bake over the holidays, the doughs mixed with warm spices seem to go best with frosty temps and the festive season. Most are cookies you can bake with kids, and some, like whimsical gingerbread people or snowflakes stamped out of the same dough, can easily be turned into ornaments by poking a hole in the top of the cookie before baking.
La Crosse Tribune

Vernon County Times readers share holiday recipes

Food is a wonderful part of the holiday season. The tastes and smells of special goodies and dishes that are prepared during the season quite often are treats that are anticipated all year. We asked readers to share some of their holiday favorites. Perhaps a few of them will become...
East Bay Times

Recipe: Eggs in Purgatory is a blessing for home cooks

Bridget Lancaster, co-host of TV’s “America’s Test Kitchen,” shared some favorite recipes for feeding family and friends in “Cooking at Home with Bridget and Julia” (America’s Test Kitchen, $35). Lancaster writes that one of most beloved in-a-hurry dishes showcases eggs. Eggs in Purgatory...
tsln.com

Comfort and Joy- Rachel’s recipes and essays of home

My maternal grandmother June isn’t known for her cooking. Her mother, who owned a beauty shop in their small town, routinely burned carrots trying to cook dinner and juggle all of the other tasks required to run a household and work fulltime in 1940-something with five kids. When June wed, carrots were on the menu one evening for dinner and she cooked them just as her mother always had- burned into wrinkly, charred shadows of their former selves. I can only imagine my grandfather trying to explain that just because that’s how your mother makes them, that’s not how it’s actually done.
Observer-Reporter

Morning recipes perfect for making memories

With the weather cooling, it’s the perfect opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen to try out fun recipes and create special moments with family and friends. Pancakes and waffles provide deliciously easy ways to make mornings memorable at the breakfast table with those you love. Regardless of...
WWLP 22News

Recipes and helpful hints for holiday decorated cookies and creations

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you are invited to a cookie swap or giving them as a gift, well-decorated Christmas cookies are always appreciated. Phylissa Phillips from GILTE Phyl’s bakery service is here to demonstrate some Christmas Cookie icing basics…..and to share some of her professional tips and techniques!
whdh.com

Holiday Helping: Adam Williams’ Portobello Mushroom Pizzas

BOSTON (WHDH) – 7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Adam Williams is making Portobello Mushroom Pizzas!. Order new 2021 recipes from the 7NEWS team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you...
BOSTON, MA
trentondaily.com

Trenton Public Library Hosts Holiday Recipe Swap

As the pandemic rolled through this year, many Trentonians stayed home and quarantined for the holidays, skipping the large family meals for smaller quarantine-styled holiday celebrations. With the feasts out of commission, the Trenton Public Library decided to make up for it in a quarantine-friendly way by asking Trentonians to send in their favorite traditional holiday meals.
TRENTON, NJ
Medscape News

Recipes to Help Survive — and Even Enjoy — the Holidays

What does surviving the holidays really mean, anyway?. To some people, it means just making it back and forth from the relatives' house without any major blowouts. To others, it could mean getting through these sugar-laden, slothful, sleepy weeks without an unwanted extra 10 pounds. It could also mean just having a nice time: Not getting annoyed with the sister who never helps with dishes. Taking a nap when you feel like it. Trading your run for a walk, enjoying delicious treats, and not stuffing yourself silly. Just relaxing, enjoying the people around you, and feeling the joy of the season.
TODAY.com

30 New Year's Day brunch recipes

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And when the night before is one of the year's most famous nights for partying, it's even more important. You may be continuing the festivities at a friend's house, making a big brunch spread for the kids or having breakfast for one or two on New Year's Day. Spend the morning filling your kitchen with the scent of sweet treats or, if you anticipate moving slow in the morning (understandably), throw together a breakfast casserole the night before to pop in the oven when you wake. However you decide to feast, these hangover-curing recipes will start your year on a delicious note.
Mashed

Betty Crocker Just Dropped A Nostalgic New Pancake Mix

Do you love pancakes? If so, in addition to stirring together homemade buttermilk or blueberry buckwheat pancakes, you might occasionally peruse the aisles of your local supermarket to check out the pancake mixes on offer. It seems like there's a staggering variety to choose from these days, from Trader Joe's chocolate chip pancake mix to Pearl Milling Company's classic mix that was formerly known as Aunt Jemima (via USA Today).
The Independent

A few of our favourite dinner recipes to try this week

December seems like a strange time of year to get excited about new weeknight recipes. There’s just so much to do as Christmas approaches. Lean on standbys! Order a takeaway! You’re busy. And yet – this is surely a procrastination technique – I’m in full cooking mode, trying...
TODAY.com

30 New Year's dessert recipes

The hors d'oeuvres have been devoured, the entrees have been enjoyed, and now, with three hours left 'til midnight, dessert has some pretty big shoes — well, bellies — to fill. Not to worry! Whether the night calls for something rich, scooped warm from a casserole dish or...
