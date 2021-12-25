Home for the Holidays Recipes - Sam Adams

What does surviving the holidays really mean, anyway?. To some people, it means just making it back and forth from the relatives' house without any major blowouts. To others, it could mean getting through these sugar-laden, slothful, sleepy weeks without an unwanted extra 10 pounds. It could also mean just having a nice time: Not getting annoyed with the sister who never helps with dishes. Taking a nap when you feel like it. Trading your run for a walk, enjoying delicious treats, and not stuffing yourself silly. Just relaxing, enjoying the people around you, and feeling the joy of the season.

