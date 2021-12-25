ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home for the Holidays Recipes - Blake Jensen

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forecast calls for some morning gravy in...

www.khq.com

vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Vanessa Lachey makes this breakfast casserole every Christmas morning

It's amazing how many ways there are to transform a humble can of biscuit dough into delicious culinary creations. Television host and actress Vanessa Lachey is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite biscuit-based recipes from her cookbook, "Life from Scratch: Family Traditions That Start with You." She shows us how to make sweet cinnamon monkey bread with raisins and a sausage, egg and cheese brunch casserole.
RECIPES
30Seconds

No-Bake Christmas Wreath Cookies Recipe: This Is the Best Holiday Cookie Recipe

Corn flakes transform into wreaths in this simple seasonal treat. Make a batch with your kids to get in the holiday spirit. Measure out 3 cups of corn flakes. Set aside. Put butter and marshmallows in the pan. On low heat, cook butter and marshmallows together, stirring continually, until melted and smooth, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in food coloring.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Our 20 Best New Casserole Recipes of 2021

Who doesn't love a casserole? They're ridiculously easy to make, taste delicious, and are super cost-effective — what more could you ask for? While everyone probably has a couple of tried-and-true casserole recipes in their rotation that they love to make, it can never hurt to add some more to your repertoire. These casserole recipes may have just been published in 2021, but they are already some of our home cooks' favorites. From breakfast casseroles to dinner casseroles, find the cheesy, creamy, and downright tasty casseroles that you need to make today.
RECIPES
BHG

11 Pot Pie Recipes to Create Your Most Cozy Meal Yet

Ah, pot pie. The buttery crust filled with a creamy meat- and veggie mixture is a meal that can turn any day into a happy one. Chicken may be the most familiar (because it's so creamy and delicious), but there are plenty of other pot pie recipes that can inspire your menu. Here you'll get some easy pot pie recipes featuring seafood, beef, veggies and more. You'll also find interesting takes on classic pot pies with chicken (think barbecue or Alfredo!) as well turkey pot pie recipes that can utilize leftovers.
RECIPES
themanual.com

Chef Scott Conant Shares Family Favorite Recipes

A food media personality and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, Scott Conant is also a successful cookbook author with multiple bestselling titles to his name. His latest cookbook, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef’s Home Kitchen, adds to that impressive collection while also imparting a deeply personal story.
RECIPES
WJTV 12

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Globe

Four cookie recipes baked with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice that will fill your home with holiday spirit

Of the hundreds — actually, thousands — of cookies you can bake over the holidays, the doughs mixed with warm spices seem to go best with frosty temps and the festive season. Most are cookies you can bake with kids, and some, like whimsical gingerbread people or snowflakes stamped out of the same dough, can easily be turned into ornaments by poking a hole in the top of the cookie before baking.
RECIPES
Mercury News

Recipe: Eggs in Purgatory is a blessing for home cooks

Bridget Lancaster, co-host of TV’s “America’s Test Kitchen,” shared some favorite recipes for feeding family and friends in “Cooking at Home with Bridget and Julia” (America’s Test Kitchen, $35). Lancaster writes that one of most beloved in-a-hurry dishes showcases eggs. Eggs in Purgatory...
RECIPES
Brit + Co

Make This Yorkshire Pudding Recipe For A Traditional Holiday Treat

Is Yorkshire pudding currently a part of your holiday dinner rotation? If not, it should be! This traditional English recipe is commonly served across the pond, and stateside it's often enjoyed at holiday meals. If your definition of pudding just involves the sweet stuff (not that we're judging) it's time to upgrade your perspective. This moist, delicious bread is the perfect accompaniment to anything involving gravy, including your holiday roast. Read on to learn how to make this Yorkshire pudding recipe for yourself.
RECIPES
Observer-Reporter

Morning recipes perfect for making memories

With the weather cooling, it’s the perfect opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen to try out fun recipes and create special moments with family and friends. Pancakes and waffles provide deliciously easy ways to make mornings memorable at the breakfast table with those you love. Regardless of...
RECIPES
News 8 KFMB

Cooking with Styles: Puff Pastry Pizza

This is a recipe that you can mix up and change to the style you like. I make this to start dinner parties and serve champagne to get the evening started. Allow your puff pastry dough to thaw in your refrigerator overnight, pre-heat oven to 400°. Sauté onions with 1 tbsp. of Olive oil seasoned with salt and pepper until lightly browned. Roll out a single sheet of puff pastry, two if you want to double the recipe. Drizzle with remaining Olive oil and top with the rest of the ingredients less the Parmesan cheese. Save that for the end to sprinkle on top. Place in the oven for 18-20 minutes until golden brown.
RECIPES
Daily Beast

Top Bartenders Share their Favorite Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Every cocktail fan has a favorite holiday drink—and bartenders are certainly no exception. To help inspire your mixological creativity we asked five top bartenders from across the country for their favorite seasonal recipes. From a rich Ardbeg Scotch and apple cider concoction to a delicious Belvedere Vodka and cranberry...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

30 New Year's Day brunch recipes

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And when the night before is one of the year's most famous nights for partying, it's even more important. You may be continuing the festivities at a friend's house, making a big brunch spread for the kids or having breakfast for one or two on New Year's Day. Spend the morning filling your kitchen with the scent of sweet treats or, if you anticipate moving slow in the morning (understandably), throw together a breakfast casserole the night before to pop in the oven when you wake. However you decide to feast, these hangover-curing recipes will start your year on a delicious note.
RECIPES
doppleronline.ca

Festive holiday recipes that can be enjoyed throughout the year

Looking for some new, holiday-appropriate recipes to add to your repertoire?. These delicious options—a beautiful beet salad from Farmer’s Daughter, a cheer-worthy chili from Alycia and Darcy Bullock, and mouthwatering moose cookies from Windmill Bakery—are simple to prepare and can be enjoyed at any time of year.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Three easy recipes that will make you fall in love with Christmas leftovers

There’s a lot of complaining done about Christmas leftovers. ‘God, not turkey again,’ is uttered in many a house. Me? I simply love them. Even if you have to keep unpacking and repacking the fridge – finding a place for everything becomes a game worthy of The Krypton Factor – you’re reminded of the glories still to be eaten (oh, the joy of finding a bowl containing three pigs in blankets).
RECIPES
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
wearegreenbay.com

Simple holiday recipes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

(WFRV) – This holiday season, when it comes to cheese, the more the merrier. Local 5 Live gets some festive ways to enjoy the fruits of Wisconsin farmers’ labor with some recipes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. For this recipe and many more, head to wisconsincheese.com/recipes.
AGRICULTURE
The Kitchn

These Are 10 of the Best Recipes We Saw on Instagram in 2021

It’s safe to say that after the year we had in 2020, we were all ready for 2021 to bring us some much-needed happiness and joy. With the year coming to an end, reflecting on the memories that brought a sparkle to our lives fuels our motivation for more of the same in the new year. In honor of your best memories from 2021, we wanted to put together a list of our favorite recipes that we found on Instagram this year that brought us the type of excitement that only good food can do. So, get comfortable and get your notepad ready, because you’re going to want to try some of these amazing dishes by the time you reach the end of this list.
RECIPES
WWL-TV

Recipe: Fried Mac & Cheese Bites from Chef Kevin Belton

In a large pot, add butter and melt over medium heat. Sprinkle in flour and stir until combined. Add the evaporated milk and bring to a simmer. Season with Creole seasoning, salt, dry mustard, and pepper. Whisk to incorporate and remove any lumps. Add the macaroni to the sauce and...
RECIPES

