ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'Novak Djokovic doesn’t attract people as much as...', says ATP player

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has said that only a "very small percentage" of players will receive a medical exemption for the season-opening Grand Slam. Vaccination is mandatory for those who want to compete at Melbourne Park, but the organizers are also willing to grant a medical exemption to those...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

‘Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup’ Tennis Australia slams Serbian journalists claiming Djokovic will not play the tournament

Novak Djokovic‘s participation in competitions in Australia is one of the most discussed topics in tennis circles currently. The Serbian had earlier refused to comment on his vaccination status saying his decision to get vaccinated is personal and private. With vaccination compulsory in Australia, the situation around his participation is tense right now.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Martin Pakula
Person
Roger Federer
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic plays tennis with his neighbors

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly the man of the moment in the world of tennis. The number one in the world announced a few hours ago that he will not participate in the ATP Cup and now doubts are growing about his presence at the Australian Open 2022. The Balkan champion...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'The most important for Novak Djokovic was...', says former WTA star

The answer, a shot in which the strongest tennis players make the difference. This aspect emerged from the statistics concerning the year 2021 of all the best athletes, released by the ATP tour. A figure that demonstrates how Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, two of the three players currently with 20 Grand Slam titles on the board (the other is of course Roger Federer), are the points of reference under this special heading: neutralizing effectiveness and the power of the opponent's serve is a weapon of fundamental importance to bring the exchange in one's favor and win it, even more so in these years in which the serve has become indispensable to obtain satisfactory results in tournaments.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp#Serbia#Filo News
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic the best player under pressure

Under pressur Novak Djokovic is the best: this is demonstrated by some very interesting data that place it in first place in the special ATP tour ranking, entitled: Under Pressure. We recall that Djokovic will not play the ATP Cup 2022. Over the course of his long and great career...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic spotted playing tennis on Christimas in Belgrade

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was spotted playing tennis in Belgrade on Christmas. In an Instagram post shared by Igor Rogan, Djokovic can be seen playing a casual game of tennis around the neighborhood. "Working saturday... the one and only Novak Djokovic," Rogan captioned the post on Instagram. On...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'Tough Wimbledon loss took my momentum away'

Roger Federer reached back-to-back Major quarter-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the summer of 2001 just before his 20th birthday, making significant steps towards a place in the top-10. Still, that had to wait until May 2002 following his first Masters 1000 crown in Hamburg, with Roger joining the elite and hoping for more good results at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘He’s one of the best players on the planet,’ Novak Djokovic’s long time rivals predict that he’ll win at least one major in 2022

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has by far been one of the best player to have played the sport. He has redefined consistency and is smashing records left, right and centre since the last few years. Given the level at which he’s currently playing, he could very well become the greatest player to have played the sport in the coming few years.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Everyone would love to see Novak Djokovic play but it is his decision” Australia No. 1 Alex de Minaur hopes Novak plays the ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic‘s refusal to reveal his vaccination status and the strict policy of the Australian government to allow only vaccinated players or players who have been exempted by the medical committee set up for the upcoming tournaments, the Serbian’s participation in the Australian leg of the ATP Tour has become doubtful.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'Grass is unpredictable, indoor surface is my favorite'

Roger Federer was a man on the mission in the first part of the 2002 season, reaching the first Masters 1000 final in Miami and winning the first title at that level in Hamburg in May to find himself in the top-10. After that notable result, the young Swiss lost steam, leaving Roland Garros and Wimbledon with no victories under his belt and struggling ahead of the US Open, including some personal is.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy