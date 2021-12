The warm streak continues as the temperatures trend about 15-20 degrees above normal through next few days. Another round of warmth starts ramping up as southwest winds push our air temperatures through the 70s. We’ve already broken high temperature records on Sunday, and look to do that again today. The record to beat in Florence is 77 set back 50 years ago in 1971. Our expected high temperature is 78 in Florence. Along the coast, the current record is 75 from 2015, but we will come close to that with an expected high of 74.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO