ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man says San Diego woman killed in Capitol siege was his wife

By Kasia Gregorczyk, FOX 5 Digital Team
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlQpk_0dVy5IhZ00

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego woman was identified by her husband as the person who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon when pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building.

The husband of 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt told FOX 5 San Diego that he thinks his wife was killed in the chaos at the Capitol. However, he said he has yet to hear from authorities on the East Coast.

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police on Jan. 6 gets longest sentence yet

In a news release Thursday, Capitol police publicly identified Babbitt as the woman who was killed.

In a news conference Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the woman was shot by one Capitol police officer with a service weapon after protesters breached the fencing at approximately 2:46 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died, Contee said.

The rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Lawmakers have since reconvened to continue the process.

Husband Aaron Babbitt said Ashli — a San Diego native who grew up in Lakeside — spent 14 years in the military between the Air Force and the D.C. National Guard. They now live in Ocean Beach where they’ve been for more than three years, he said.

Woman shot and killed during Capitol siege was from San Diego

Babbitt said his wife went to Washington D.C. to take part in Wednesday’s protest, where she met up with friends. He said he sent her a status check message about 30 minutes before the shooting and never heard back.

“She loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country, joining up with like-minded people that also love their president and their country,” he said.

Babbitt added, “She was voicing her opinion and she got killed for it.”

Follow live updates here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WDIO-TV

4 killed as Learjet crashes near San Diego

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the fiery crash of a small business jet near San Diego. The Federal Aviation Administration says four people were aboard when the Learjet 35A went down shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the El Cajon area. The San Diego County Sheriff's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ocean Beach#Capitol Police#Fox 5 San Diego#Congress#The Air Force#The D C National Guard
kyma.com

Update: Plane crash near San Diego, four people killed

EL CAJON, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - While previously firefighters reported no survivors on the scene of the plane crash in El Cajon, investigations found four people who were killed. The victims were on board of the Learjet that was headed to Gillespie Field in San Diego, a Federal Aviation Administration...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox29.com

North Carolina officer accidentally shoots son in the head, authorities say

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. - Authorities in North Carolina said a 15-year-old male was seriously hurt after his father, a police officer, shot him in the head. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said all preliminary indications show the incident was an accidental shooting. It was reported at 4:36 p.m. local time on Monday at a home just east of the town of Beulaville.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
HuffingtonPost

Mom Of Teenager Shot By LA Police: She 'Died In My Arms'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcrtv.com

California man gets prison for threats over 2020 election

A California man has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the U.S. Capitol to a New York-based family member of a journalist. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York says 36-year-old Robert Lemke was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy