Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 feet. Generally, the snow level will be above 5000`, but light snow could fall as low as 4000` early on and at the end of the storm. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph to 40 mph. At higher elevation this could be as high as gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some mountain roadways that could be affected by snowfall include Angeles Crest Highway, Mt. Baldy Road, and Highway 39 in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO