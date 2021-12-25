Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Madison, south central Moore, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 945 PM CST At 854 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered over Hazel Green, or near Meridianville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Harvest, Lincoln and Lexie Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0