Johnnie B. Wiley giveaway on Christmas day

Well, we just found out that our Christmas plans are canceled due to a COVID exposure on the other end. Now that Joss is vaccinated, and Daniel and I are boosted, we were looking forward to a Christmas with out-of-town family! But it looks like we’ll be hunkered down in Tulsa after all. Of course, we both succumbed to seasonal colds earlier this week and don’t feel great as it is, so it’s probably for the best. We’re currently on the hunt for at-home COVID tests (he took one earlier this week – negative), but Daniel said they’re proving hard to come by.

TULSA, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO