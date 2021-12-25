ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnnie B. Wiley giveaway on Christmas day

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a toy giveaway at Johnnie...

www.wgrz.com

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

Community spreads Christmas cheer through toy giveaways

Christmas came early for some Southeast Texans on Saturday through the generosity of local Good Samaritans. Early in the morning, at least three hours before the event was set to begin, cars lined Proctor Street in Port Arthur for the “Christmas with Dr. Levy” holiday event. Dr. Levy...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
wessonnews.com

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS CHRISTMAS DINNER FOOD GIVEAWAY

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Brooks W. Stewart, Post 9832 located at 4610 Sunray Drive, in Jackson will be sponsoring its annual Christmas Dinner Food Giveaway event on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Food distribution will be from 10:30am-3:30pm to persons who requested this donation. This year our major sponsor is members of the Sikh Indian community who generously assisted in purchasing and packing $6000 worth of food.
JACKSON, MS
wtvy.com

Organizers prepare for the Dothan Community Christmas Food Giveaway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations are starting to prepare for their food giveaways to the community. Anita Dawks-Weatherington, organizer for the Dothan Community Christmas Food Giveaway, says COVID-19 has altered their plans slightly, but they are excited to do their giveaway this Friday. “We have so many people that...
DOTHAN, AL
#Christmas#Johnnie B Wiley Stadium#Gyc
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore organization hosts seventh annual Christmas giveaway

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The holiday season is in full swing, Christmas is around the corner, and a Baltimore faith-based organization continues to bring joy to families. Catherine's Family and Youth Service Inc hosted a Christmas giveaway at the James Recreation Center located at 4600 Lanier Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215.
BALTIMORE, MD
KHON2

The Countdown to Christmas Giveaway With Regal Cinemas at Pearl Highlands

SHOPPING
kgns.tv

Commissioner Wawi Tijerina to hold Christmas Toy Giveaway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming early to hundreds of county children. On Tuesday afternoon, County Commissioner Wawi Tijeirna will be hosting a Christmas Toy Giveaway Parade. It will take place at the Larga Vista Community Center located at 5401 Cisneros Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and officials...
LAREDO, TX
tulsakids.com

Christmas Plan B:

Well, we just found out that our Christmas plans are canceled due to a COVID exposure on the other end. Now that Joss is vaccinated, and Daniel and I are boosted, we were looking forward to a Christmas with out-of-town family! But it looks like we’ll be hunkered down in Tulsa after all. Of course, we both succumbed to seasonal colds earlier this week and don’t feel great as it is, so it’s probably for the best. We’re currently on the hunt for at-home COVID tests (he took one earlier this week – negative), but Daniel said they’re proving hard to come by.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KTBS

Christmas in Raider Land giveaway at Huntington High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport high school gave back to elementary students with a bike giveaway and toy drive Thursday morning for Christmas. Huntington High School held its annual Christmas in Raider Land event and gave away bikes and toys to Pre-K and kindergarten students from Turner Elementary and Middle School in Shreveport. The junior class and their sponsor Mrs. Hawthorne at Huntington helped to sponsor the event. The children not only had the chance to receive free treats, but also play games, win prizes and meet Santa Claus.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WHEC TV-10

Brothers and Sisters Unisex Salon holds Christmas giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Brothers and Sisters Unisex Salon on Dewey Avenue was giving back Thursday night. Nina Shabazz organized a Christmas Giveaway to bring families together for a free meal. "This is very important for the community especially during this time with COVID-19 and all the violence...
ROCHESTER, NY
brproud.com

Kids celebrate Christmas at 'Breakfast with Santa Toy Giveaway'

Kids celebrate Christmas at 'Breakfast with Santa Toy Giveaway'. Kids celebrate Christmas at 'Breakfast with Santa Toy Giveaway'. StormTracker Forecast (12/22/2021) EBR District 5 residents on the fence for new representation election. Ochsner Health urges COVID-19 precautions days ahead of Christmas. Baton Rouge man gives adaptive bikes to children with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
News On 6

Oasis Fresh Market Hosts Christmas Grocery Giveaway

Hundreds of Tulsans now have food and groceries after a grocery giveaway this morning. The event was at the Oasis Fresh Market and the goal was to spread love during the Holiday season. "We just want to come out here and help," said Bill Scheer, Pastor at Guts Church. Pastor...
TULSA, OK
WMDT.com

‘Adopt A Block’ prepare for christmas giveaway in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md- Charities across Delmarva are spending the night before Christmas gearing up to give out presents and holiday cheer to families in need on Christmas day. Mark Thompson of Adopt A Block tells us, his organization has collected over 200 presents, due in large part to donations from the Emmanuel Church in Salisbury. He tells us he and his wife have spent all of Friday organizing the presents to give out to households in the area, surprising families with presents.
SALISBURY, MD
Hutch Post

Wiley students provide Christmas cheer to HPD officers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Wiley Elementary School wanted a chance to thank Hutchinson police officers for their work. So last week Miss Orel's second grade students were asked: "How could we spread holiday cheer?" Without hesitation, all the students agreed on one idea. They decided to make personalized Christmas cards, reindeer mix, chocolate-covered pretzels and cookies for HPD officers.
HUTCHINSON, KS
