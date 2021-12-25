Storm Team 2 evening forecast Carl Lam 12/25/21

After another unusually warm day across the Gulf Coast, temperatures are staying elevated as overcast skies trap in some of the daytime heat. Expect lows to be in the mid to upper 60s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with an overnight rain chance near 70 percent. The rain should taper off somewhat during the day tomorrow with only isolated to scattered showers possible through the afternoon. Rain coverage will increase again Wednesday night just after sunset and continue on and off through mid-morning Thursday.

