The endeavour to build a sports center with a new high school attached in Hoboken is a solution in search of a problem. Supporters of this bad idea, Hoboken Board of Education Trustees and “Team Bhalla,” have been in behind-the-scenes conversation with each other and in official communication with the state Department of Education for months. They have only deigned to let the public in on their massive spending program in the last few weeks. Their plan was to take advantage of the holiday season to push propaganda during the statutory public meeting period and claim, what they believed to be, an easy victory.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO