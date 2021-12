KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dominiquie Terry has handed out groceries, clothes, blankets, and hygiene items to hundreds of people throughout Knoxville. "The smiles that I see when we go, the 'thank yous', how gentle they are and protective with my little brothers and my little sister. It just keeps me going," Terry said. "I like to see the smiles on their faces."

