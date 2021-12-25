ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals mascot gifts Burrow guide to Cincinnati for Christmas

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0JXa_0dVy4N4z00

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals’ mascot, Who Dey, is hoping to help find quarterback Joe Burrow more things to do around town.

Who Dey gifted Burrow “Secret Cincinnati: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” this week, The book came with a note that said “Things to do in Cincinnati,” our news partners at WCPO reported.

The gift was in response to a comment Burrow made Wednesday about the nightlife in Cincinnati when explaining how he thought the team had avoided a massive COVID-19 outbreak so far this season.

“We’ve done a great job with our COVID protocols,” Burrow said in a news conference Wednesday. “Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati, so nobody’s going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend.”

The team showed Who Dey delivering the gift to Burrow’s locker in a video posted on social media.

“Guess I’m gonna have to read this, huh,” Burrow said after finding Who Dey’s gift.

The Bengals (8-6) are scheduled to play at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
NESN

Joe Burrow Has Ruthless Response To Critics After Bengals Blow Out Ravens

Joe Burrow isn’t here to play nice. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had quite a historic outing Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for a whopping 525 yards (ranking fourth all-time for a single game) en route to a 41-21 win. The performance brought his season passing yards total against the Ravens to 941, the most for a quarterback against one team in a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Info (via ESPN’s Ben Baby).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Christmas#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Wcpo#Covid#Cox Media Group
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Bengals anger Ravens coach with late bomb; Steelers now need help from Chiefs; Browns favored at Heinz Field

In Monday’s “First Call,” the Steelers just got thrashed by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they need the Chiefs to do the same thing to the Cincinnati Bengals next week. Meanwhile, the Bengals appeared to anger Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh at the end of their game Sunday. Antonio Brown had quite the return performance. And the Cleveland Browns are still behind Baker Mayfield.
NFL
247Sports

Patrick Mahomes says facing Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow is a 'great challenge'

The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the hottest team in the NFL right now, as they have won eight straight games and have clinched the AFC West. This weekend, Kansas City will face a Cincinnati Bengals team that has won two straight games and looks strong on offense. After his team’s win on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed the excitement of going against the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ latest evisceration of the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals had a great opportunity to topple an injured Baltimore Ravens team, and they didn’t disappoint. Cincinnati’s offense played a complete game after weeks of unevenness. Complementary football is nice, but throwing the damn ball all over the field is a lot more fun. Twitter sure...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Wrist Check: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Gifts Entire Offensive Linemen Customized Iced-Out G-Shocks

Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback Joe Burrow is showing his greatest appreciation to his offensive linemen with customized, diamond-encrusted Casio G-Shock watches. Burrow enlisted jeweler Leo Frost, who has worked with other NFL athletes in the past to bring their iced-out pieces to life. ESPN reported that Burrow had reached out to Frost a month prior to Christmas with the idea of wanting to get his O-line a memorable gift. While some my have chosen Rolex watches or another brand of luxury watches to customize, Burrow and Frost decided to give one of the most durable watches in the industry an upgraded look.
NFL
WAFB

Burrow breaks Bengals record for passing yards in a game

CINCINNATTI (WAFB) - Former LSU star and Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow made history on Sunday, Dec. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft threw for a franchise record of 525 yards against the Ravens breaking the single game record previously held by Boomer Esiason and who threw for 490 in an overtime game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
iheart.com

Burrow and Bengals hammer Ravens 41-21

Joe Burrow went nuts and the Bengals offense hit video game mode, scoring on their first seven possessions to dominate a Ravens team decimated by injuries, 41-21. Burrow tossed for a career-high 525 yards and four TD's as the offense piled up 333 yards in the first half and 575 for the game. Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham delivered the coffin nails with 8:02 remaining. At 9-6, the Bengals take over sole possession of 1st place in the AFC North and take a giant step towards clinching a playoff spot. They are 4-1 in the AFC North with sweeps of the Ravens and the Steelers (65-20).
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy