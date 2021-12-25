Bengals mascot gifts Burrow guide to Cincinnati for Christmas

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals’ mascot, Who Dey, is hoping to help find quarterback Joe Burrow more things to do around town.

Who Dey gifted Burrow “Secret Cincinnati: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” this week, The book came with a note that said “Things to do in Cincinnati,” our news partners at WCPO reported.

The gift was in response to a comment Burrow made Wednesday about the nightlife in Cincinnati when explaining how he thought the team had avoided a massive COVID-19 outbreak so far this season.

“We’ve done a great job with our COVID protocols,” Burrow said in a news conference Wednesday. “Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati, so nobody’s going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend.”

The team showed Who Dey delivering the gift to Burrow’s locker in a video posted on social media.

“Guess I’m gonna have to read this, huh,” Burrow said after finding Who Dey’s gift.

The Bengals (8-6) are scheduled to play at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group