ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Santa Claus is coming to town -- but first, he stopped to pay a visit to the most special little ones on his nice list. On Thursday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus made time ahead of their busiest night of the year to visit babies spending their first Christmas in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. In true Kris Kringle fashion, he didn't come empty-handed -- with help from The Mightiest Mamas, each special family received a gift basket that included a knitted hat and ornament.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO