ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Dauphin County man reports theft of giant ‘Olaf’ decoration: police

By Becky Metrick
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone rejected the holiday spirit this Christmas Eve and stole a rather sizable decoration from one Dauphin County home....

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Death of man found in central Pa. home ruled a homicide

A 36-year-old found dead Sunday night in a York home died from a stab wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday. The York County Coroner’s Office ruled Joselito Pagan-Ocasio’s death a homicide due to the stabbing, which York City police said took place on the 300 block of East King Street.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed in Harrisburg; person in custody

A woman was fatally shot in Harrisburg Tuesday night and police have a person in custody. The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Boas Street. When police arrived, they found the woman’s body and roped off several sets of duplexes on the block and two vehicles inside their crime scene tape.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
East Hanover Township, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man killed in apparent stabbing: coroner

One man died in an apparent stabbing in York City Sunday night. Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, 36, was found dead in a home in the 300 block of East King Street around 11:30 p.m., according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The situation was initially reported as a shooting, but the...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Christmas Decoration#Home Decoration
PennLive.com

Lengthy prison term imposed in shooting case linked to stolen beanie

SUNBURY — A Sunbury man was sentenced Monday to 1 to 3 years in prison in a 2019 shooting stemming from a dispute over a stolen black beanie. Ricky W. Pearson, 24, who in October pleaded guilty to attempted homicide, was sentenced by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. He was the last of three men to be sentenced in connection with the Nov. 10, 2019, daylight shooting in Milton of Derek Whitesel.
SUNBURY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
PennLive.com

Plow & Hearth to close central Pa. store

Plow & Hearth will be closing its store at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township. Signs at the store advertise a store closing sale. It’s not clear when the store at 2553 Brindle Drive, which sells home and outdoor decor, and fireplace accessories will close. Officials from Plow & Hearth’s corporate office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
126K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy